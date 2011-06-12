BANGALORE: Tuberculosis, respiratory and viral infections are the major ailments affecting child labourers exposed to hazardous work condition, says city based doctors.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sashidhar Buggi, Pulmonologist and Medical Superintendent, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases says, “When children are exposed to hazardous working conditions they generally develop respiratory problems and are more prone to tuberculosis in the long run.” Dr Buggi says, “When these children are denied of basic amenities they undergo psychological trauma and this makes them violent and they end up becoming anti-social elements.” Dr Aravind K, Child Specialist and Pediatrician, Columbia Asia Hospital, shared similar views.