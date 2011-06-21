BANGALORE: A lone bank robber, who did not even come with an escape vehicle, managed to flee with Rs 2.5 lakh, as the bank staff watched helplessly.

The incident was reported at the State Bank of India’s Nagadevanahalli branch located in S R R Layout in Bidadi police station limits on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, at around 2:30 pm, when the bank was about to close, a youth wearing a helmet that concealed his face, entered the bank. He opened fire with his country-made pistol aiming at the roof, and as the surprised bank staff and customers withdrew with fear, he walked to the cash counter and took a few wads of Rs 500 notes and walked out, all in a matter of minutes.

The youth had no vehicle and first threatened two men, Manjunath and Raghu, on a motorcycle at gun point.

The duo did not resist and handed over the vehicle to the miscreant, who however, could not start the twowheeler.

Just then, a fourwheeler arrived at the bank.

The robber pointed the revolver at the driver and sped away, police added.

Ramnagaram district Superintendent of Police S P Bisanahalli said the miscreant had alighted from the vehicle at Chandra Layout.

“We will examine the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

He will be arrested at the earliest as the police have a few clues,” he added.

There was no security guard at the branch and there were only four employees, including the manager.

Further, though Bidadi police station was just a few kilometres away from the scene of the crime, policemen had to travel several kilometres from Ramanagaram, under whose jurisdiction the bank falls.