BANGALORE: There may be a delay in presenting the budget this year but the ruling party in the corporation has promised a ‘realistic’ budget. Against the backdrop of a growing number of incomplete projects, officials at the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have said that they will aim to finish a reasonable number of projects and will also draw up estimates that will help them achieve their target.

S Harish, deputy mayor, BBMP, said that this year’s budget will not be as ambitious as the previous one. Last year’s budget was six months late and set an unreasonable estimate of `8,848 crores, out of which, only `2,500 to 3,500 crores were sanctioned. Amid criticism from the Opposition in the corporation, there is considerable pressure on the ruling party to come up with a workable estimate.

“We are looking at other sources of income for this budget apart from property taxes. We have also requested the state government to grant us funds,” said B R Nanjundappa, ruling party leader.

So when is the budget expected? The deputy mayor has said that the draft is ready and it will soon be introduced in the council. When asked about the increasing number of incomplete projects, he said that those projects will be considered as new projects while drawing up the estimates for this year’s budget. He also added that treating them as new projects and not as ‘spill-over’ projects will help draw up a fair budget.

Works still pending?

Following High Court orders asking the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike to submit a detailed report of the roadworks projects undertaken by the corporation, the palike has been asked to explain the reasons behind incomplete projects.

Speaking to City Express, S Harish, deputy mayor, said that almost all the roadworks projects have been completed. “Some projects are incomplete because residents are not willing to give up their property for road widening work to continue,” he said.

While Transfer of Development rights is an option, the deputy mayor said that the response from the people is poor. Through TDRs, compensation will be given to those parting with their property for corporation related work. But since there are no takers for it, he says that unless the people co-operate, the remaining roadworks projects cannot be completed.