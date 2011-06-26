BANGALORE: In an endeavour to promote biomedical research in government colleges, the Department of Health Research has proposed to set up a multidisciplinary Central Research Lab (CRL) in various government colleges. This labs will enable the researchers carry out more research in their respective fields. One such CRL was proposed for Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), and now the institute is in the process of preparing a proposal for the health secretaries in both the State and the Union government.

DirectorcumDean of BMCRI, Dr O S Sidappa, said, "This research facility in BMCRI will be accessible to all the departments like department of biochemistry, physiology, pharmacology, microbiology, pathology, genetic, forensic."

Head of the Department of Pharmacologym, BMCRI, Dr Jayanthi said that all the departments were waiting for this lab to get operational as there was no genetic lab in Bangalore where genetic counselling and patients with Down's syndrome could be studied.

The Department of Health Research would also provide financial assistance up to `6 crore for the initial five years and later the State Government is expected to take the responsibility for running the CRL.

Similar central research labs were also proposed in Government Medical college, Mysore, Karntaka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli, Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Science, Bellary.