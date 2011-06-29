BANGALORE: The continuing duel between Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s family seemed to be intensifying with the BJP on Tuesday releasing a “chargesheet” against the Gowda family, accusing it of amassing illegal wealth worth over `1,500 crore.

BJP national spokesperson Nirmala Seetharaman released the 55-page chargesheet here at a press conference and said the party was releasing the documents only to expose those who had been relentlessly making corruption charges against the first ever BJP government in the south.

The chargesheet was only a set of documents already in public domain. “Though these are old documents, we felt it appropriate to place them before the people again to expose those making baseless charges against the government,” she said.

The chargesheet says the Gowda family has amassed `1,500 crore illegal wealth in the form of palatial houses, commercial complexes, sites and vast tracts of agriculture land in Bangalore, Mysore and Hassan districts.

It also mentions 47 mining leases recommended during HD Kumaraswamy’s regime, 22 of which were cleared in the last 15 days of his tenure as CM disregarding all norms, the chargesheet said.

It also questioned the alleged illegal deals worth `167 crore by firms run by Gowda’s family members during Kumaraswamy’s tenure.



THE CHARGES

● 105 acres and 39 guntas of gomal land, tank beds acquired in Holenarasipur ● 105 acres and 33 guntas acquired by Kumaraswamy near Bidadi ● 108 acres acquired by Gowdas from 2005 to 2007 near Bangalore ● 92,300 sft residential, commercial sites in Mysore ● 1,43,164 square feet of sites in Bangalore ● 8,19,800 square feet of commercial complexes