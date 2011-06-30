BANGALORE: Dejected over girl’s rejection, a 19-year-old committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Byatarayanapura fourth cross, on Wednesday.

The deceased, Yogesh, used to work in a studio at Nagarabhavi. His suicide note said he was depressed as a girl had rejected his proposal.

Also, he was upset over his mother’s death in his childhood. police said.

Man kills self

A 30-year-old man committed suicide fearing his wife might learn about his illicit relationship with another woman.

The incident was reported in Ranganathapura in Kamakshipalya police limits on Tuesday night.

Police said Nagaraj had an affair with one Asha who allegedly forced him to marry her. Nagaraj was reluctant to carry this affair forward and feared his paramour might tell about their affair to his wife.

