BANGALORE: Waiting for buses would soon be a thing of past, if the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) executes the new plan. As per the plan, a passenger will be able to track the location of a bus with the help of a SMSbased service.

Gaurav Gupta, Managing Director of KSRTC, unveiled at a conference on Thursday.

“We are working towards introducing a technology that help a passenger to track the exact location of the bus,” Gupta said.

The state transport corporation has already initiated the step and is looking for the technology providers, and in a year’s time the facility will be available to the public, Gupta added.

The KSRTC head, spoke at a panel discussion in Bengaluru Smart Future City also revealed that efforts are underway to introduce multi-model transport transit system, first of which will be in Majestic.

The `1000 crore project is expected to begin by December 2011, he added.

Further, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Divisional Controller, K M Auradkar suggested that even BMTC will introduce the SMS-based services.

“Both KSRTC and BMTC share, the new technological initiatives are introduced and once the SMSbased tracking system has been tested in KSRTC, even the BMTC would adopt it,” Auradkar added.

SMS-based tracking

A commuter, who wants to know the exact location of a particular bus will have to sent the route number of the bus on the particular number, which will then revert back with the exact time, location and status of the bus.

BMTC needs more buses

There has been a tremendous growth in the city hence BMTC needs more buses. To provide a fully dedicated city service, BMTC requires another 6000 buses, according to the need of the city K M Auradkar said.

