Bangalore: Officials of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission raided Serenum Rehabilitation Centre in Akshayanagar in Hulimavu police limits and freed 52 inmates undergoing treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

Three persons were arrested by the police. The arrested persons have been identified as Alex, director of the centre, and members John Ibrahim and Ramesh.

The commission raided the centre for complaints of ill-maintenance and alleged harassment of patients. During the raid, it was found that the centre was not equipped for treatment and was very small to accommodate 52 people.

The centre had only two rooms.