BANGALORE: There would be no cap on the amount of penalty imposed for non-compliance of environment clearance conditions, especially on serious offences.

This recommendation is part of the report submitted by the committee constituted to examine the issues relating to monitoring of projects and the report makes getting environment clearance for setting up of any project tougher but more transparent if the report is implemented.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests set up this committee in 2009 under the chairpersonship of J M Mauskar, who released the report recently. It recommended enhancement of penalty and making the process of penalising simpler to make the laws effective.

Hence, there should be no ceiling on the quantum of penalty for noncompliance of EC conditions, especially on serious offences. Further, the offences should be made cognizable by police and non-bailable.

The only way the law would be effective is when imposition of penalties become fast.

In another move, which notes the importance of co-ordination between various agencies and the role of civil movement in protection of environment, the report recommends involvement of specialised agencies and environment groups in monitoring EC compliance.

It notes that the role of these groups would be clearly specified to avoid clashes and conflict of interests.

For example, health physics division and environmental surveillance labs can work together with the ministry in the area of radioactive pollutants and managing nuclear waste; IBM, Central Mining Research Institute and Indian School of Mines can work with the ministry to oversee mine closure plan and mine safety.

The report emphasises on more co-operation and synergy between regional offices of the ministry and the various state pollution control boards. This can be achieved if the organisations are made more transparent and accountable through easy availability of data, immediate dissemination of data in laboratories and the report to be made available online.

Use of IT would ensure self-monitoring of projects and enable community scrutiny and verification, and this would effectively empower environment groups and NGOs to protect the environment without allegations of foul play.

