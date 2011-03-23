BESCOM may force industries on power diet

BANGALORE: If the industries’ voluntary reduction of power usage fails to give desired result - enough power for domestic customers - then the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will stop supplying power to them during peak hours.

The BESCOM and industry representatives had met on March 17 and made a list of 60 industries that require large amount of electricity. BESCOM Managing Director P Manivannan said if the industries use lesser power in peak hours, at least 30 per cent power could be saved and supplied to domestic customers.

After the meeting with industry bodies such as FKCCI, BCIC and KASSIA, industries have started reduction in power consumption from March 21. The circular states that the industries’ power usage will be monitored till April 1.

As per the draft, the industries that fail to reduce their usage will be requested to reduce their power demand during 6-10 pm. If the request doesn’t give the result, the BESCOM will impose blanket shutdown on industrial feeders during that time.

The industries have been complaining that reducing power usage would harm the production at energy-intensive units. Manivannan said not many industries need power round the clock and if they cooperate, things could be better for Bangaloreans.

The power situation in the state has worsened due to high congestion in the national grid. Because of this, the state is not able to get around 100 MW from the total share of 300 MW from Chhattisgarh.