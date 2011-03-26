The Kirans and Rasika Academy of Performing Arts will present Savitha Sastry from San Jose, CA, in a Bharatanatyam performance today.

The Music Within is a Bharatanatyam performance that is about music and its transforming power when it touches the soul of a little girl — who cannot actually hear it. It’s the story of Mallika, a deaf girl, whose life seems to revolve around looks of sympathy from some and jeering words by others, and her mother’s anxiety-ridden sobs for company.

Eventually, she meets her guardian angel who gets her to understand that sounds are heard, while music is felt by the heart.

“I wanted to convey the message of hopefulness and beauty. I believe that I’ve simplified the language of Bharatanatyam without sacrificing its aesthetics,” says Savitha, artistic director of Sadhana Dance Academy.

The performance will be held at 6.30 pm at Seva Sadan, 14th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram.

