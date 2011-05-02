We need water, says Sharadamma

It is indeed good news that Mayor Sharadamma is prioritising drinking water as an issue to tackle during her tenure. As she prepares for the daunting task, City Express highlights some pending promises by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagar Palike.

Despite promises to install Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) in buildings and parks in time for the monsoon, work has not been taken up yet and the contractors are now stating that work cannot be done during monsoon.

Also, apart from mouthing a few words on rain water harvesting in wards, very few corporators have actually translated their words into actions. When four corporators were asked about RWH system, three of them said that there was no rainwater harvesting system in parks in their wards and one said there was no park in his ward. Jayamahal corporator K Gunashekar and Jeevan Bheema Nagar corporator K Chandrashekar though said that development work was on in the parks situated in their wards and RWH system will be installed in those parks at the earliest.

K Gunashekar said, “The park is situated on a low-lying area and hence water gets collected and does not easily drain off. Now, there is a small pond where the water collects. A proper system will be installed soon.”

Hopefully, the rainwater harvesting system will now be taken seriously by the Mayor to tackle acute water shortage.

The second point in case for the Mayor to deal with is desilting of Storm Water Drains (SWD). The recent water logging would have made the Mayor aware of the that the culprit — desilting.

“In every area there is rampant construction. Apart from using scarce borewell water for construction, take a look at the SWDs near these areas. The cement covers have been removed to aid in pumping water stagnating in their construction pits. The mud and sludge deposits affect drains miles down the road,” says IT employee Vinod Kumar, referring to the problem on Devarachikkanahalli Main Road near Vijaya Bank Layout.

When water is being discussed, the topic of borewells can’t be far. Indiscriminate digging of borewells, the solution provided by the BBMP council, is not an answer to the water woes of the city.

The promise of providing money to Bangalore Water Sewerage Supply Board to purchase 62 tankers too has been put on hold despite BWSSB sending the quotation a few weeks ago.