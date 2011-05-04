What are your spiritual beliefs?

Basically, I am a spiritual person. I believe in God, the ultimate supreme power. Around the world He is worshiped in many

different forms. And I feel if your intention of doing a task is good and your mind is pure, then nothing else matters. You can find the source of happiness just by remembering that God is

always with you.

What is your understanding of God?

God resides in all of us. There is no need for searching Him around, as He is within oneself. Every action you take, any decision you make, God is helping you. God is your guiding light. We must have faith on him. Keep living your dreams. Always remember that to achieve anything you require faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination and dedication.

What are your spiritual practices?

I visit the temple of Goddess Banshankari every Friday, no matter how busy I am. I feel peaceful and see my sadness vanishing away when I’m there. I also do my set of prayers in the morning whenever I find time and this keeps my mind focused and reminds me of the real goal of my life. You must follow some kind of practice as it really keeps your mind calm and life balanced. It really does wonders, believe me.

Do you visit any pilgrim centres?

I visit Tirupati. I make an attempt to visit it twice a year without fail. I also like going to my house Goddess Ambha Bhavani at Tuljapur, Maharastra.