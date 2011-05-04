Students perform classical dance at the inaugural of the Varchasva fest at SJBIT. |Express photo

Now opens the SJBIT gate for two days of competition, excitement, learning and lots of fun with Varchasva 2011. The auditorium at the SJB Institute of Technology in Kengeri reverberated with sounds of applause and hoots of laughter as the intercollegiate techno-cultural festival began in style on Tuesday morning. It was all glitter and fun at the jam-packed auditorium.

The fiesta started off on a traditional note with an inaugural dance. Other events that kept the students busy all through out the day included freestyle group dance, mad-ads, fashion show, song mixing, rangoli competition, sketching competition, mehandi competition, sudoku, treasure hunt, soccer, street dance and volleyball competition.

Contestants participated in fashion show; competed in the brain game sudoku; and exhibited their skills with drawing rangoli and much more.

Emphasising on two important qualities that SJBIT believes in (person culture fit and person job fit), the institute has come out with Varchasva that provides a platform and exposure to new and hidden talents within the younger minds. The festival that started in the year 2005 with a vision of providing stage to young and creative minds, has come a long way since then.

“Varchasva has provided platform to the students of different engineering colleges to exhibit their talents and organising skills in different events,” said Dr Puttaraju, principal, SJBIT.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included Jagadguru Padmabhushana Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Maha Swamiji, president of SACST; Sri Sri Prakashnath Swamiji, MD, SJBIT; R Ashoka, minister for home and transport, Karnataka; M Krishnappa, MLA, Vijayanagar Constituency; S Dayashankar, PS to the CM; Priyakrishna, MLA, Govindaraj Nagar Constituency, Dr Nallur Prasad, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, film producer K Manju and actor Ganesh.

R Ashoka lauded organisers for the excellent festival. Praising Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, Ashok said that the 10-year-old institution would not have gained this height without swamiji’s blessings.

The college also released the newsletter at the occasion. Jagadguru Padmabhushana Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Maha Swamiji extended his blessings and said, “I am immensely pleased to note that Varchasva has been able to provide the much needed exposure to the young minds. I also congratulate the institute on coming up with the newsletter.”

The fiesta will continue today with many interesting events lined up for the students, such as rock show, dumb charades, movie making and slow drag to name a few.