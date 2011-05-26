Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts will host an evening of contemporary dance where Diya Naidu and Denny Paul, winners of Robert Bosch Young Choreographer’s Award will present their solos Nadir and Uyire at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore on June 4 at 7.30 pm. Attakkalari was granted the Robert Bosch Art Grant for a second year in a row in 2010 by Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI).

Attakkalari was one amongst many recipients chosen for this grant which specifically seeks to support the talent and work of emerging artists. The awardees were selected from various genres including dance, visual arts and theatre.

Under the auspices of the Robert Bosch Art Grant and the Young Choreographers Platform initiative at Attakkalari, Diya and Denny have collaborated with various artists. Denny has worked with Bangalore based music composer Jatin Vidyarthi and Diya has collaborated with German DJs Andi and Hannes Teichmann.

Shymon Chelad has designed the lights for their pieces while Asha Fernandez and Samantha Baura have designed the costumes. Sarath G and Nimish Jain have collaborated on the multimedia aspect of the pieces with the dancers. Additionally Sankar Venkateswaran and Koushik Sen have generously mentored the emerging choreographers in their process.

A graduate of Attakkalari’s Diploma in movement arts and mixed media, Diya has enhanced her movement vocabulary through her training in Bharatanatyam, Kalarippayattu, ballet, contemporary technique, and contact improvisation.

Passionate about dance pedagogy, she leads independent contemporary dance classes through Attakkalari’s community dance programme. Diya has also studied ISTD jazz ballet, modern performance, choreography techniques, kathak and physical theatre.

A native of Kolkata, she has several years of experience teaching movement art in Delhi and Bangalore.

Committed to dance, Diya has travelled and performed in Europe and across India as part of the Attakkalari Repertory and has conducted several workshops as well.

For her first solo choreography Nadir, Diya Naidu has chosen to explore ideas of isolation and the inescapable fact of bondage within separation.

A senior dancer of the Attakkalari Repertory, Denny had his initial training in the popular genre of cinematic dance. As a graduate of Attakkalari’s Diploma in Movement Arts and mixed media, Denny too trained in Contemporary Dance, Ballet, Bharatanatyam, Kalarippayattu, Yoga, and contact improvisation.

Denny along with three other dancers represented Attakkalari in UK at the Brouhaha Festival in Liverpool in 2008. The piece Swa Atman performed at the festival was choreographed by Denny and was well received. He was invited again to Liverpool in 2009 to choreograph a piece for a group of European contemporary dancers. With the Attakkalari Repertory, Denny toured Europe and South Korea. Denny is an effective communicator and has worked as a choreographer and teacher in varied contexts.

He also has a keen interest in music. Denny in his piece Uyire (or life force) has chosen to use an autobiographical perspective to look at the relationship between the past and the present. Their solos will be showcased as an evening of contemporary dance on June 4 at 7:30 pm at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore. The performance is open to the public and is free of cost.