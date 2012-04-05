BANGALORE: The city traffic police have made changes in the traffic in view of the holidays from Thursday. There will be traffic congestion on the road leading to Bangalore City Railway Station and Kempegowda Bus Stand on April 5. In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, police have taken following measures:

- All private vehicle parking is banned on Dhanvanthri Road, Railway Station Road, Tank Bund Road, Platform Road and Khodays Junction on April 5

- All buses going towards Mysore, Kodagu and Kerala will start only from Mysore Road Bus Terminal

- Buses going towards Tamil Nadu will start only from Shanthinagar Bus terminal

- Buses going towards Davanagere will start from Chikka Lalbhagh Bus terminal

- All long distance idle parking of transport buses is restricted to Balekai Mandi, Jakkarayanakere, NGEF Terminal and New Peenya Bus terminal

- Passengers who are heading out of the city are suggested to take BMTC busses or autorikshaws to reach the City Railway Station or KSRTC Bus terminal

- Road users who are not going outside Bangalore are advised to avoid K G Road, Goods Shed Road, Sheshadri Road, Subedar Chattram road, Platform Road, Krishna Floor Mill Road between 4 pm and 11 pm on April 5.