A musical tribute to Shaktida

BANGALORE: A musical tribute to the legendary filmmaker Shakti Samanta is going to be held at the Yavanika Youth State Centre on April 8.

At a press conference held here on Friday, the organisers said that a tribute is being held to remember the death anniversary of the artiste.

In a career spanning five decades, Shaktida directed 56 films in two languages - Hindi and Bengali. He had given some of the best hits of the time like Kashmir Ki Kali that propelled the lead actress Sharmilla Tagore into another league. His other movies like Aradhana, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Amanush, Howrah Bridge, Chinatown.

A music enthusiast, his films reflected his love for music. The songs in his movies remain evergreen.

The story goes that he was so impressed by the song ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’ that he insisted it must be included in the movie Amar Prem and the screenplay had to be rewritten to&nbsp; accommodate it.

Ram Nagraj, organiser of this event, said, “We must recognise and remember the person behind the scenes. No one spares a thought for the director,&nbsp; who gave them the opportunity to come forward and showcase their skills.”

The programme will feature an audio-visual presentation on Shaktida and an interview with his sons. This will be followed by the rendering of twenty-two popular songs from his movies.

