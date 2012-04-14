BANGALORE: You may have come across popular websites such as coolquiz and tickle which allows you to participate in quizzes and tests. Similarly, www.freerice.com is an online tool where you not only learn and have fun but also contribute to eradicating global hunger. You must be wondering how can this happen. Well, all you need to do is visit the website and answer a couple of very simple questions. It is run by the United Nations World Food Program since 7th October, 2007. In the first ten months of operation, freerice donated over 42 billion grains of rice. As of March 2012, Freerice has managed to feed five million people with two meals per day. The website follows two goals which are: 'Provide education for free' and 'help end world hunger by providing rice to hungry people for free' One can sign up for the site and play by logging in. The site offers varied subjects ranging from Humanities, English, Chemistry, Science, Geography, Maths to Language learning and also helps you prepare for competitive exams such as SAT. The directions to contribute is very simple. For every right answer you get, the question gets harder. And for every right answer, 10 grains of rice is donated. The site also allows you to join and create groups. Presently, there are more than a 1000 groups such as Nerd fighters, Pro Marijuana Helpers, Team Courage supporting the cause. Further, it enables you to change the site's language to Korean, Italian, Spanish which encourages individuals all over the world to fight against hunger. On collecting more rice, you also have rankings depending on the amount of rice you have gained.There are freerice blogs talking about hunger in relation to the benefits of the site. Additionally, you can also donate through SMS or by card if not online. Just like any other website, freerice encourages site visitors to play games.There has been many campaigns against world hunger such as "Professional Football Against Hunger" to avert any kind of humanitarian disaster. We hope that such initiatives continue to get popular by the day, so that no human being has to ever go remain hungry.