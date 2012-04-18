BANGALORE: The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has missed its deadline for painting road humps in the city. This, after a recent drive against illegal road humps managed to raze almost 1,675 illegal and unscientifically-built road humps in Bangalore.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security) had earlier said that the BBMP would undertake painting work for the remaining humps in the city and had set a April 15 deadline for the same. However, many humps in the city still show no signs of being painted and remains a nuisance, posing danger to commuters .

While Bangalore Traffic Police plays an advisory role in the placement of humps in the city, it is the responsibility of the Traffic Engineering Cell of the BBMP to construct them. Humps in the city are supposed to be constructed according to guidelines laid down by the Indian Roads Congress, which clearly states that there must be ‘V’ shaped markings on humps and that they must be illuminated by solar powered ‘cat’s eyes’ in order to make them visible. “Forget the cat’s eyes, there is no paint on the hump,” said Mahesh, a resident of Indiranagar.

Another issue is the lack of proper warning signs by way of signage that would alert the driver of a vehicle to slow down for the hump. IRC guidelines state that there must be two signboards at 30 meters and 20 meters distance in order to warn road users, but in Bangalore, it looks like the idea is to surprise the user and punish him or her for speeding.

With BBMP overshooting its deadlines by three days and no visible work being done, the road users have to reconcile to back breaking rides on city roads. BBMP officials did not respond to respond to any calls.