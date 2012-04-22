Members of the city-based enviornment friendly group Save Tiger First (STF) in Bangalore on Saturday | Express Photo

BANGALORE: To drive home the point of saving nature on Earth Day 2012, a Bangalorebased environment friendly group, Save Tiger First (STF) has now come up with a video song that has surely struck a chord with all age groups.

Their USP might not be original, as they have tried to cash in on the Kolaveri wave, but their lyrics are original and theme specific.

“Our song is called Kolabedi, Kadibedi Ri.

When we first heard about the campaign of ‘Billion Acts of Green’ initiated by Earth Day Network, Save Tiger First (STF) made up its mind to contribute in its own way to show solidarity towards conservation of nature and wildlife.

We are trying to create awareness around environmental issues.

We believe that if we save the tiger first, we will eventually save the entire planet,” explained Ashok Hallur.

It took hours of scanning a popular social networking site to find like-minded people to join the campaign.

Hallur then eventually found his lyricist, Mohan Thimmaiah.

“We found our lyricist and he delivered original lyrics for the song in one week.

Post this we took about one and a half months to come up with a video that was in sync with the lyrics and the mood of the song,” said Hallur.

The group’s next discovery was their singer, a new comer who was suggested by Thimmaiah.

“We called him to the studio and told him to sing the song we had composed.

He delivered it with perfection and we instantly took a liking to him,” Hallur explained.

The video has received over 1,000 hits in a matter of 24 hours on Youtube and will be officially released on April 22