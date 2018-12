Basavashree award for Kanavi

BANGALORE: Basava Vedike is organising a programme to mark Basava Jayanti on May 1 at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Basavashree and Vachana Sahityashree awards will be presented on the occasion. Working president of Basava Vedike and Tumkur DC C Somashekhar told reporters on Saturday that the programme is being held to popularise the knowledge and values championed by Basavanna.

Poet laureate Channaveera Kanavi will be felicitated with Basavashree Award. Veteran singer Kasturi Shankar will be feted with Vachana Sahityashree award, he added.

Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, former chief miniser B S Yeddyurappa, Minister for Kannada and Culture Govinda M Karjol and Water Resources Minister Basavaraj Bommai are expected to participate in the programme, he said.