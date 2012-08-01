The Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) cannot function independently, but will continue to work within the rules framed by the BBMP, Commissioner M K Shankaralinge Gowda said on Tuesday.

Councillors, cutting across their party affiliations, accused BMTF of registering cases against many BBMP engineers even it is not supposed to do so.

Hanumanthanagar councillor K Chandrashekhar pointing out the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, Section 3 of 493, he said that only Commissioner has powers to exercise his control over the corporation security force. He also said that the discipline of the members of the security force shall be governed by such rules as may be prescribed. “When that is the case, Commissioner has the rights to send report against BMTF to the state government,” he said.

Former Deputy Mayor S Harish said that BMTF is registering criminal cases against BBMP engineers. “Our engineers are running behind court from morning till evening. In that case, how can we expect from these engineers to carry our work. Engineers have not done any offence, there was no need to issue non-bailable warrant,” he said.

Dr Rajkumar ward Councillor Gangabhyraiah said that when there was fire in the BBMP college in Kasturbanagar, instead of conducting inquiry, BMTF directed the case to DCP (West). “It is BMTF’s duty to look after BBMP’s property,” he said. Nandini Layout Councillor Nagaraj urged the Commissioner to keep BMTF out of BBMP office premises. Commissioner Shankaralinge Gowda said that BMTF was formed in 1996 to protect BBMP’s property, later other civic agencies like BDA, BWSSB were included. Quoting KMC, section 3 of 493, though it states that security force shall be governed by the rules as may be prescribed by Commissioner, no rules have been framed so far. “Whatever we prescribe, BMTF should follow. We need some time to frame rules and once it is done, it will come to the next Council meeting for approval. Then we can send it to the government. But as of now, BMTF cannot work independently,” he said.

Mayor D Venkatesh Murthy said that BMTF has written to the State government seeking more staff and a separate office.