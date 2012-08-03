The ethnic riots in Assam in July were the most horrifying in recent times in India. Within a matter of days, as the violence escalated in the Kokrajhar district and spread to neighbouring areas, 40 people lost their lives and over one and a half lakh people from 400 villages were forced to flee their homes. By the end of the month both Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then Home Minister P Chidambaram announced that they would visit the riot torn State. By then the army had been called to step in.

Thousands have been displaced and many are still living in relief camps though the worst of the clashes appears to have been contained. However the core issue that triggered the riots is still sticking out like a sore thumb.

What caused the riots?

Clashes erupted between the native Bodo tribals and Bengali-speaking Muslims from Bangladesh, who had migrated to Assam decades ago, when Bangladesh was still East Pakistan. It has not been a happy co-existence and clashes between the communities have occurred often, started by the natives and the Bengali immigrants respectively. It is now believed that the violence had its beginnings in the murder of two Bengali-speaking Muslim settlers on July 4, 2012. Two weeks later, on July 19, there were two more killings, but the police did not have any suspects. On July 20 four men of the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) group were killed. The BLT retaliated. Both groups soon went on a rampage, setting fire to public property and individual homes. Weapons were reportedly fired by the rioters.

Train services were disrupted. Rioters pelted stones on the Rajadhani Express, which passes through the Kokrajhar district to reach Guwahati. The train had to turn back because of the violence, which was beginning to spill over to neighbouring areas.

By July 23 Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was urging Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi to take measures to restore law and order in the State. Train and road transport services had been disrupted and were resumed on July 25 after paramilitary forces and 13 columns of the Indian Army were deployed in the area. By then scores of people had lost their lives. The State government then issued shoot-at-sight orders in the Kokrajhar district and also implemented a night curfew in the neighbouring Chirang and Dhubri districts. Such acts were aimed at discouraging people from coming out to protest or indulge in clashes.

The Chief Minister, who drew flak for his laid back response to the situation, retaliated by referring to memos written by him to the Centre about simmering tensions in the region and seeking army intervention. The blame game stopped soon.

The State government announced compensation to families of those killed in the violence and government funded housing for those displaced by the riots. The Prime Minister announced compensation for the kin of the victims as well as the displaced from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Gogoi said normalcy would return ‘soon’. The riot had been contained for the time being. Senior BJP leader L K Advani, who made a flying visit to the State, said that the core issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh should be addressed by the government.

Cause for discontent

Assam, located on the north eastern side of India, is rich in natural wealth. Apart from its extensive tea estates, the State also has quite a bit of petroleum, natural gas and other minerals. It is blessed with a rich biodiversity. River Brahmaputra flows through the State. Assam is a populous State with diverse ethnicities. Assamese and Bodo are the official languages of the State but Bengali comes a close second with over 27 per cent of the population speaking the language. Assam is home to over a hundred ethnic groups.

Geographically the State has a porous border along Bangladesh, which is an invitation to migrate, especially from the economically backward regions of the neighbouring country.

Since Partition in 1947, when some Muslim dominated areas were ceded to East Pakistan, the problem of border crossings has existed. Experts say an ‘us versus them’ mentality has been a part of the Assamese mental make up for years now. With natural resources and a growing population, the demand for jobs and a better livelihood has risen over the decades.

One of the reasons for the clash could well lie in the population explosion in Assam. According to the 2011 Census, Assam has a population of 31,169,272, showing a growth of nearly 17 per cent from the earlier Census of 2001, when it had a population of 26,638,407. Much of this high growth has been recorded in the southern and western districts — the point of influx for immigrants from Bangladesh.

The rise in population and the demographics of an indigenous and immigrant population have resulted in a demand for land and jobs among other things. The immigrants are seen by the natives as cutting into their turf, while the immigrants for their part trace their origins to pre-Partition days.

The violence has been blamed on Muslims by some groups, but experts say that this must be viewed keeping in mind the historic clashes between the Bodos and Muslims dating back to the 20th century. A group of Bodos have been fighting for statehood for many years and many among them blame the immigrants for the violence.

The violence is a reflection of all these problems. The State government, particularly the Chief Minister, has been accused for not taking required action in time. There has been criticism that the local government does not want to act on immigrants or the problem of immigration fearing alienation of the ‘Muslim vote bank.’ Whatever the reason, the ordinary Assamese paid a heavy price last month.