Situated 95 kilometres away from Bangalore is the rocky hill of Siddarabetta with immense scope for climbing as well as cave exploration.

It is located in the Tumkur district, very close to Madhugiri and one may traverse the distance, climb, and return in a day.

The fact that there are a plethora of shrines en route leaves no room for doubt that one is approaching a temple.

But what sparks intrigue is the fact that during most of the climb, except until one reaches the top, one has to be on all fours to negotiate through the caves that come with a little hazard of engulfment.

It would be ideal to leave Bangalore at dawnbreak so that one can return by late in the night.

Compared to Shivagange, this climb also requires a high sense of direction owing to the high likelihood of getting lost in the caves as it may gradually get harder to tell one crevice from another.

On reaching the summit, after a climb that can be completed in slightly more than an hour, what cannot be ignored is a spectacular view of the landscape below. One can see the vehicles passing on the roads far below but the fact that there is no sound attached to it is a priceless feeling.

There is also a Shiva Temple, up here constructed with slabs of rock a structure that is fast approaching dilapidation.

There is also sporadic greenery with shrubs nodding their heads vehemently with the passing winds.

Guides will help one stay on track within the labyrinthine caves that defy the coordinates of Mathematics.

The familiarity these boys have with the rockscape is staggering, with most of them being between 15 and 20 years of age.

Although it might be hot and muggy outside, the rocks beneath would be cold and the spring waters pretty icy. One will have to literally crawl with them through the gaps between huge rocks and boulders to see the spots where sages are said to have sat for several years in a state of meditation. But the experience might also put you down a little as a lot of spots are scarred with graffiti.

Siddarabetta is also known for its medicinal herbs and enormous tree roots that snake and choke its caves almost everywhere.

A natural spring that gushes out from the top of the hill is also believed to have medicinal value. Monkeys would keep you company almost throughout your journey and would put you to shame with their impeccable grip and leaping skills.

Although the caves of Siddara betta are not exactly wild they inspire a lot of awe and would get one to spend a lot of time in speculating how to crawl through the caves that are so irregular but interesting.

The road to the hill through the NH4 or Tumkur Highway is a pleasant one to ride on. This route will take you to Siddarabetta to Bangalore via Koratagere-Uradigere-Dobbespet. An alternate route is that through Nelahalu-Tovinakere-Jonigarahalli. From Jonigarahalli, Siddarabetta is roughly 10 kilometers away. This is surely a road in better condition although it requires one to travel an extra 8 kilometres.

KSRTC buses going to Tumkur will take you up to Koratagere from where the betta is about 2 kilometres away, on negotiating through a road that may not be in the best condition.

It would be good to dress down and travel light, as always, and it would also be a good idea to attempt a significant discovery.