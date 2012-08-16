Lights out: When northern India went powerless

Bhama Devi Ravi By

On July 31 India made dubious history when electricity supply was disrupted across many States affecting more than 600 million people. Termed the world’s largest such power cut, the blackout happened when three of India’s five power grids tripped, leaving 20 of its States without power supply for many hours. This was the second consecutive day of power failure. A day earlier, on Monday, July 30, north Indian States woke up to a massive black out.

Although power was restored in many States by late Tuesday evening, everyday life of half of India had been disrupted. Rail and road traffic were hit leaving commuters stranded. Metro rail services in New Delhi came to a grinding halt when power supply tripped in the afternoon. Hospitals in Delhi, too, were without power. Around 200 workers were trapped in underground coal mines in West Bengal when electrical lifts failed to function. They have since been rescued.

What caused the massive blackout?

The power cut was triggered when three grids supplying power to the States collapsed. According to then Union Power Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, power supply went bust when some States — Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — began drawing more power than sanctioned to them.

Media reports said that two weeks before the massive outages the Central Electricity Regulator Commission, the watchdog of the power industry, had summoned officials from these States and warned them about using excess electricity. States that were affected by the blackout include Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu&Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi and the seven north-eastern States.

The northern grid tripped first, followed by the eastern and north-eastern grids. The situation improved after southern and western power grids helped augment supply. But restoration was hours away and half of India’s population suffered.

Why do grids trip?

A grid is the repository of electricity generated by stations. It then passes the power on to load centres from where distributors collect their allotted share. Distributers then pass on electricity to consumers. Grids can collapse if the balance between supply and withdrawal is not maintained. Experts say that a grid can collapse if the load suddenly increases. Such a situation results in reduction in the frequency of the current. When that happens power stations automatically start to shut down. From there the situation becomes one where the supply-demand balance goes haywire and other grids trip in a kind of domino effect.

The blame game

The southern and western grids remained unaffected as they were not connected to the national grid, said officials. Shinde said that the erring States would be penalised .

However, officials in the three States that were named by the then power minister as having overdrawn their quota refuted the allegation.

R N Nayak, CMD, Power Grid Corporation, the national body for power, said that the States had been asked to refrain from tapping into more energy than sanctioned.

He felt that collapse in the supply could have been caused by tripping of lines at interconnected points. Media reports have quoted Nayak saying that such grid failures will not happen again. “We have been operating the grid for years and this is not something new to us,” he said.

Back on track

By Wednesday, August 1, officials claimed that power supply was restored in full. Earlier when there a huge blackout in 2001, it took officials nearly 16 hours to set things right.

However, this time they were able to control the situation on Monday within four hours. On Tuesday officials began restoring power, in a phased manner, within six hours.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet reshuffle had taken place and Shinde was moved to the Home Ministry and Veerappa Moily was given the Power portfolio. Moily said that he did not want to start his innings by playing a blame game. “The Centre and States have to work together,” he said and acknowledged that solutions would have to be found.

Power scenario

India is facing a huge power crisis this year because of the poor onset of the south west monsoon. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, two States allegedly drawing power beyond their share, are the wheat belts of the country.

With the monsoon playing truant, famers have had to resort to electric pumps to draw water from wells to irrigate their fields. Throughout this year many States such as Tamil Nadu have been reeling under daily enforced power cuts for both residential and commercial consumers.

Power plants

While India has been ambitiously saying it wants to be a superpower its poor infrastructure and pathetic power situation have been a cause for concern and experts say such a scenario could drive away potential foreign investors.

Such outages “carry a very negative image of India, when sentiments about the country are already low on account of the current economic situation”, Confederation of Indian Industry director general Chandrajit Banerjee said in a statement.

India has been unable to meet its target on power generation for the last five decades. Power plants have not taken off for one reason or the other. Hydro and thermal power plants have been jinxed by poor monsoons and coal plants by shortage of coal. Work at new nuclear powered plants such as the one in Koodankulam have been stalled by protests by civil society members who are apprehensive about the safety of the community.

Need of the hour

Experts say that power generation has to be improved on a war footing and the Centre has to be proactive instead of merely reacting to crises. Those causing the grid imbalance because of excessive withdrawal should be punished. After all a third of India still has no access to electricity.