The State Government has decided to enhance security on the trains, the Home and Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok said on Thursday.

“We are deploying an additional two forces on each coach up to the State borders across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” he said. He admitted that two complaints had been lodged at the Ashokanagar on August 13 and 15 by two NE people alleging that a group of people threatened them to kill if they don’t leave the city.

There were no details of persons in the complaint, he added.