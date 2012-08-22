SELCO Foundation, a venture of Ramon Magsaysay 2011 awardee Dr Harish Hande, is organising the sustainable energy challenge (SEC) for all college students across Bangalore to celebrate United Nations’—Year of “Sustainable Energy for All”.

Students will work in teams to come up with concepts on products/services/ solutions that impact the lives of the urban or rural poor and fall under the larger umbrella of Renewable Energy and Sustainability.

The intervention should be socially relevant while creating positive environmental impact and could be related to any issue including water, food, health, sanitation, education, livelihood and so on.

Students are encouraged to work in interdisciplinary teams from business, engineering, design and social science backgrounds, to enhance the value of the final output.

Prior to the actual competition, interactive workshops will be held to provide an overview of sustainable energy, the concept of social enterprises and inter-linkages between products, services and systems.

SEC is offering cash prizes worth Rs 60000 to the winning team(s), in addition to the opportunity to implement their project through the SELCO Foundation. Deadline for Registration and Draft Proposals is 8th September.

For registration and further details, log on to: www. sustainableenergychallenge. org About SELCO Solar Pvt. Ltd: This social enterprise, was established in 1995 by Ramon Magsaysay 2011 awardee Dr Harish Hande to provide sustainable energy services to underserved households and businesses.

Over the last 17 years, SELCO has successfully served over 135,000 customers, improving their lives and livelihoods, through its 28 energy service centers across Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In this process, it has developed a unique business model which brings the benefits of clean energy at an affordable price to rural India through financial and technological innovation.

SELCO has shown that empowering rural customers can be economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable. For more details visit, www.selco-india.com