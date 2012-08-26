The BBMP appears to have learnt a lesson or two from the increasing garbage. On Saturday, it announced a slew of waste conversion initiatives to be taken up in the coming days to avoid a similar situation in future.

Commissioner M K Shankarlinge Gowda who went on an inspection to monitor the progress in garbage disposal said tenders had been floated to set up 16 bio-methanisation units in big markets in the city like K R Market and Russell Market that generated huge quantity of wet waste.

This would be set up on the model suggested by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai.

The BBMP had also approved tenders to hire a mega dumper - a huge truck - for speedy garbage disposal. This single vehicle could replace 100 smaller trucks which carried 18 tonnes each, Gowda said.

Gowda said the civic body would also help set up a plant to generate power from waste at Mandur. At present, around 400 tonnes of garbage was converted into biogas.

Once the power plant was ready, we could take 700 tonnes to generate 8 MW of electricity, he added. There appears to be hardly any takers among the BBMP corporators to set up dry segregation centres in their respective wards.

Gowda said only 35 of the 198 corporators had responded to his plea to identify places to set up these centres.

“We have allotted Rs 25 lakh to each ward to set up segregation centre,” he added.

Purification of Water With garbage still lying uncleared across the city, the health officials of the BBMP have asked the BWSSB to increase the residual chlorine content from 0.1 ppm to 0.2 ppm to purify the water.

“The BBMP is ready to ready to tackle the situation. We have even directed the BWSSB to keep testing random samples of water,” Dr Devaki Umesh, Health Officer, BBMP, said.