Quest for happiness is a common characteristic of human life, though men may differ widely in their concept of happiness. In general, happiness is a state of mind, enjoying an inner balance and equilibrium as a result of bodily and mental satisfaction. While we attempt to achieve the happiness through a number of activities, we must be conscious of the fact that every person is a member of the human society and those thoughts or deeds or feelings should not lead to unhappiness of other fellow beings.

All of us are forever judging the good or bad, the happiness or misery of other people’s lives, and as often as not our judgements do not agree with the subjective estimates of the lives we judge.

If a film celebrity heavily endowed with wealth, health, beauty, love and fame says in the revelations of her inner life that her life is not as good as she wished, most of us either refuse to believe her or wonder what the matter with her is. We are equally incredulous about the reports of some obscure people who judge their endless drudgery as making up a good life.

All normal people will try to avoid pain and suffering. Yet it requires elementary wisdom to realize that pain and suffering cannot be totally avoided, however clever we are. Both can be better faced or endured if we have developed a particular attitude towards these evils. Virtues are nothing but such attitudes or dispositions we build up to face life situations successfully. Courage is the right disposition toward bodily pleasures and pains. Justice is the right nature in the apportionment of pleasures and pains among our fellow beings.

Liberality is the right disposition towards pleasures and pains of dealing with material goods. To maintain right dispositions is the essence of good life. Whenever we judge the lives of others, we not only look at the pleasures and pains they are having but also at their attitude towards them as revealed by their thoughts and deeds.

The man who does not value bodily pleasures for himself as highly desirable, is judged as having qualified for good life. For those who refuse to develop such virtues, we have only pity or contempt.

The next criterion is emotional security. A life filled with fear, anxiety, frustration, despair and loneliness is not considered to be good. These ills are not always physiological or environmental in origin.

They are preventable and remediable by some effort on the part of sufferer. The situation becomes complicated because the sufferer often conceals his emotional aches and pains. The genius may feel miserable, we wonder why.

This article is the ‘Ashirvachana’ given by His Holiness Sri Balagangadaranatha Mahaswamiji, 71st Pontiff of Sri

Adichunchanagiri Mahasamstana Math

on different occasions

