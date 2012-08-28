Taking the initiative to promote Indian culture in a unique way, a bridal studio in the city in association with VHD Central Institute of Home Science College will hold an Indian Bride Competition on September 8 for college students aged between 18 and 25.

The event will have brides from across the country who will come to the forefront showcasing bridal makeup, hairdo, costumes and jewellery. Every bride will have a different style of gown, accessory and theme, according to their state and community. The organiser of the event, Ramya said, “Our aim is to highlight the rich culture, heritage and to promote Indian culture among the student community.

Although every bride is beautiful, only the best three among all will be awarded. There will also be a cancer awareness programme for women during the competition.” Its not only a day for the charming brides clad in traditional attire, but there

will also be an opportunity for the ‘Differently abled ’ children to showcase their ability in the form of cultural activities. Shweta Sunil, a teacher at Srushti Academy for Autism said, “This event

would also provide a platform for our children to exhibit their talent and creativity. We are displaying a number of creative works by the children in the form of greeting cards, bags,

bracelets etc.”