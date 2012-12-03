Big bold rings are making a huge statement this year. With the retro accessory becoming a hot favourite among the young and old alike, fancy cocktail rings and connector rings are the topic of the day with designers and fashion experts. Be it the sophisticated cuts, muted gold texture or even semi-precious stones, every woman wants to own one! We sneak a peek at a few rings that made our list:

Enamel rings: These babies are to die for. From intricate patterns to multi-coloured hues, enamel rings come in all shapes and sizes. You may also opt for rings made of sterling silver as smooth creamy enamels often complement the metal.

Precious stones: Rings with at least 3-carat stones are a great way to add that extra element of zing to your wardrobe. Recently, the rings started gaining rapid popularity as they are a cheaper option in comparison with diamonds.

Here, one can opt for semi-precious stones like ruby, citrine, aquamarine, and amethyst or even less expensive stones like cubic zirconium, crystal, and blue topaz.

Indian art: These days there are several designers who are trying to keep Indian rural art alive through their designs. With popular art forms like Madhubani, Pattachitra or even Kerala mural art making their foray into rings, many fashion experts claim that Indian art forms are here to stay with respect to jewellery. Apart from their complex designs, the amount of detailing work that goes into each ring is commendable. Pair these beauties up with your favourite LBD and voila! you have reached your next destination -- fashionville

Insect rings : Butterfly and dragonfly rings are a huge rage this season. Go completely wacky this season by wearing beetles, houseflies and even cockroaches on your finger.

While some may consider these a complete taboo, others are mesmerised by the sheer fact insects can be made elegant.

Gothic rings: Care for the morbid darker side of life? Then head the goth way? Usually made of steel, silver and even black metal, these rings can be worn with elegant dresses or even casual attire like jeans and shirt.