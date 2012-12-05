The garbage menace, missing footpaths and pothole-filled roads of namma Bangalore have made Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dr G Parameshwar to think whether the city would soon become a place unimaginable for people to live. Reacting to the Vanishing Footpath campaign in City Express, the state Congress chief said: “I hope the situation should not go beyond this. Then people will have to flee the city, unable to bear this torture.”

He said that the primary duty of any elected government is to provide better civic amenities to the public on a continuous basis, and not deprive them. “You can't give excuses that the city is growing, the traffic is growing, the population is increasing. There are other cities in this world with more population than Bangalore. They invest in technology so that the tax-payers won't suffer,” Parameshwar said.

When reminded that the opposition stand on this issue lacked punch, he claimed that his party will take the fight to a logical end. “We need the people in power to take a call. We need to think above party lines. I feel the BBMP and all the corporators have collectively failed. The minister has no control over the system,” he said.

Parameshwar said former chief minister S M Krishna’s dream of turning Bangalore into another Singapore can still be achieved.