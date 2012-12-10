Come weekends, Bangloreans throng Jayanagar 4th block to pick up trendy clothes and accessories at dirt cheap prices. The only requirement is the ability to bargain.

As you take a walk on the streets of Jayanagar, you will see small shops selling accessories and fashionable clothes.

For women who have a weakness for bags, this is the best place. From wedding bags to casual clutch purses, you can find a wide variety of bags that cost between `250 and `500 and come in a range of shapes and sizes.

You will also find bags made of different material like satin, synthetic silk and leather.

Besides bags, the shops also sell colourful kurtas that are reasonably priced. Quote half of what the shopkeeper is quoting. Eventually you will get your way or close to it at least. Study others, there are many who have developed the fine art. To effectively bargain, one should be able to practise detachment. Be ready to leave the item you want if you don’t get your bargain. These kurtas can be worn on any occasion and look trendy. They can be teamed with salwars or leggings for the formal look.

You need to spend at least 3 hours in this market to find the best bargain for exactly what you want. You will find many road side stalls selling trendy T-shirts. “I buy T-shirts and trousers regularly from here for `150 or `250,” said Ronit Mazumder, a regular visitor to this place.

Bangaloreans swear by the accessories for men as well - it is easily one of the best places to buy belts and ties. Jinah from Koramangala said, “I do not like spending a lot on small things like belts and ties. So, this is the ideal place to buy these accessories.”

As far as footwear are concerned, Jayanagar 4th Block offers a range of options. From jutis, sandals to formal footwear, all kind of shoes are available at just `250.

There are stalls that sell only ties in this market. From formal to casual, these ties may not be of the best quality but look nice.

Apart from the accessories and clothes, there are many other variety of things available for your household purposes that are available at much lesser price compared to the shopping malls.

You can buy laundry bags for just `60. One can also buy pooja items like diyas, metal bell, candles, incense sticks.