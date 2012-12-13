The FDI vote was important from several angles. The Congress won the vote in the Lok Sabha by a good margin and in the Rajya Sabha by a whisker. The BJP had little chance. But we should all look at the bigger picture on the economy in 2013. FDI in retail is no more than an indicator to the global investor that we are not resorting to any protectionist measures and are keeping our doors and ‘options’ open for all to invest in India in a troubled global economy. FDI is optional for the states and is not going to attract large amounts of money but we are fighting a battle of perception — something we have to win. We are in a global economy; we are a major player, and to talk of videshi and swadeshi is archaic and best left to Baba Ramdev and his mumbo jumbo economics.

We are in a volatile political situation; one thing can lead to another. Look at the funeral services of Bal Thackeray and Inder Kumar Gujral. The first resulted in the arrest of two young girls in connection with a Facebook comment; the VVIP and VIP syndrome came into negative attention in the latter case as traffic was disrupted. No disrespect is meant to anyone but it does indicate the public mood.

The FDI debate in the Lok Sabha gave a clear political signal for the future but both the BJP and Trinamool ignored this. Mayawati came out all guns firing, and the result is predictable. We all know — or should know — that few want instant elections.

We all understand the desperation of the West Bengal Chief Minister and her party but they have forced an issue which demarcates the ‘secular’ and ‘non-secular’ divisions in regional parties a year ahead of time.

This has given a clear advantage to the Congress.

We must pay immediate attention to the economy across the globe. The world does not prosper with the ‘doom’ and ‘gloom’ theory but in reality we are looking at a very difficult year in 2013, and as I have written earlier we would drop to 5-5.5 per cent in GDP growth. This can go lower as things are far from satisfactory in the developed countries and there is turmoil in West Asia.

We have a huge deficit. How this will come down is something to watch with great care. Look at the situation in southern Europe: countries like Greece, Spain, Portugal and Italy are going through a huge debt crisis and in addition to record unemployment they are faced with austerity measures which can cut spending by 15-30 per cent. Europe as a market is much bigger than the US.

We are looking at anarchy, chaos and continued instability in West Asia. Can we prosper in this situation? Every country will need investment, and in these troubled times we can still offer comparative benefits, and several confidence measures are necessary. We have got used to a 8-plus per cent growth over the last decade. Sometimes we take things for granted; look at what a 2-3 per cent drop in growth rate has done to morale in the last year.

I was reading on the Net about events in the US, the fiscal cliff and the conflict within the system on tax reforms. I was amazed by the details of the new socialist policies in France which can lead to a possible recession. What I am indicating is that there is political churning taking place in every country as everyone tries to find a magic formula to stimulate the economy.

We may be able to avert a global economic catastrophe but we are looking at a prolonged period of low growth. Assets in the developed world have depreciated over this period.

For the middle class, the pain has been severe, as those down the chain have suffered more than others. Every country will have to take steps to prevent further erosion.

We had a little entertainment as the IOC suspended the IOA for taking the law into its own hands and getting people elected without opposition. There is little to fear as there are no sporting events on the calendar; it has been clarified by the Sports Minister that sportsmen will not suffer. The IOA can play all its games within the organisation but it has a very uncertain future and all this may well ‘liberate’ Indian sports for the future.