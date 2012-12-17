A seasoned singer Manasi Prasad, with improved potency of swara, tone and intricate technique (without getting obsessed with technical riches) displayed what feats she is capable of accomplishing in her recital held at the Gayana Samaja auditorium during the 11th anniversary music festival of M A Narasimhachar Music Foundation. The audience enjoyed the aura and atmosphere of the ragas and krithis that she sang in a wonderfully planned concert. Her musical training and authenticity seem to have rightly encouraged independent thinking instead of projecting revived ideas. This was evident as much from her exposition of Kannada as throughout her recital. The grace, suppleness and other allurements of expression as borne out in her lovely Reetigowla for Thyagaraja’s Ragarathnamalikache and tonal elongations in her engrossing vilamba laya left nothing to be desired. The neraval at Bhagavottamulu and kalpanaswaras were impressive. Ranjanimala, a Tanjore Shankaraiyer krithi in a chain of ragas with the word Ranjani tagged, was captivating. The singing of a Dikshitar’s mega krithi (Chaturdasha ragamalika) Sri Vishwanatham bhaje ham strung in 14 grand ragas — Sri, Arabhi, Gowri, Naata, Gowla, Mohana, Sama, Lalitha, Bhairavi, Saranga, Shankarabharana, Kambhoji, Devakriya, Bhupali with annexed chittaiswaras gave me great joy.

Meritorious

singing: Manasi astonished and thrilled the rasikas by singing a rare and unique Swati Tirunal ragamalika krithi Saanandam set to Kamalamanohari, Hamsadhwani, Revagupthi and Tarangini ragas. By all means rendition of the above two krithis created a grand world of music. To add further weight to it came a highly demanding and competently crafted dwi-raga, tana and pallavi in Anandabhairavi and Amrithavarshini ragas. The juxtaposition of shuddha and prathi madhyama ragas alone was a great thought indeed! She went on and on in delineating the ragas almost simultaneously. Her vocal modulations, pruning of voice on the higher pitches, the superb pitching of the taara shadja were remarkable. The music lovers left wondering at her artistic feat of singing the pallavi Anandaamrithavarshini Janani paahimaam Apaarakarunaakari Anandabhairavi Sachchidananda Bhairavi with the names of the two ragas inserted in the pallavi line was spellbinding. The handling of the pallavi in different kaalaas and gathis and the placement of kalpanaswaras at different edduppus spoke of Manasi’s extraordinary expertise and musicianship. The accompanists Nalina Mohan (violin), C Cheluvaraju (who has been awarded Karnataka Sangeetha Nrithya Academy’s award recently on mridanga) and Sukanya Ramgopal (ghata) were in their top form.

Visual delight: If Manasi’s was an extraordinary performance, an experienced Hindusthani vocalist-dancer Susheela Mehtha and Pandit Deepak Maharaj, and son of the legendary Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj filled the eyes with their regaling Bharatanatyam and Kathak mastery.

Excellent rendition: Susheela Mehtha made her Bharatanatya performance a differently delectable one. Accompanied by Praveenkumar (nattuvanga), Vasudha Balakrishna (vocal), Jayaram (flute) and Balakrishna (mridanga) she explored her medium in an aesthetical and artistically fetching manner. She delineated the greatness of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswathi with various connotations. The origin of Ganga was shown and it was explicated in the Yogic sense too referring to them as Pingala, Idaa and Sushmna. The composition (Himasheela kanye, raga and talamalika) by Shatavadhani Ganesh was conceptualised and choreographed by Susheela herself which vouched for her mastery over the medium. Swaras and jathis were interspersed with at regular intervals to make room for nimble nritta. The dancer was immersed in her presentation and her sincere exposition was commendable.

Noteworthy performance: Pandit Deepak Maharaj proved himself as a worthy son of an unequalled Kathak maestro. His performance was completely a journey into the interior spaces of the laya which could accommodate the virtuosic embroidery of pure rhythm without the mood getting broken. Inspiringly accompanied by his elder brother on the tabla and padhanth, he brought out the subtle beauty of upaj, aamad, that, udaans, pharans etc, in his teental. The chakkars were a delight to watch. The tatkaars and the dialogue between him and the tablaji was fetching.