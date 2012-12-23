Adviser to the chief minister on urban affairs Dr A Ravindra on Saturday said, “Dumping garbage in the landfills in not an ideal solution for the garbage crisis. We should focus on recycling, reusing and reclaiming garbage.”

At the inaugural function of the seminar on ‘Source Reduction of Municipal Waste’, which was organised here by Centre for Sustainable Development, Ravindra said, “We do not have vast tracts of lands like America to go on identifying new landfills for dumping garbage.”

According to Ravindra the garbage is increasing along with the time and it is likely to double by 2025. It will be impossible to keep on piling the garbage without finding an proper method of disposing it. The focus should be on reducing the garbage and we should learn to recycle and reclaim the garbage before finally disposing whatever cannot be reclaimed. As recycling and reclaiming cannot be done by everyone, one should try and focus on reducing garbage.

According to the statistics obtained from BBMP on an average every individual in the city generates 480 grams of garbage. Unless, we find effective means to reduce the garbage, the existing landfills will not be sufficient to handle the garbage crisis.

Padayathra Against Dumping Garbage

Members from Lokasatta Party staged padayatra starting from Mandur landfill site to Domlur on Saturday seeking the state government to stop dumping garbage from the city in villages. The march, ‘Dumping Saaku’, is an initiative taken by the Lokasatta Party starting at 10.30 am from Mandur. Media co-ordinator of Lokasatta party, Anand Yerwad, said that along with the padayatra, they conducted a signature campaign.