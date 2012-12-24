Taking a vow to bring back Bangalore’s past glory as the garden city of India, former chief minister and the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) state president B S Yeddyurappa appealed to the people to bless his new political party in the coming elections.

Addressing a party workers’ convention here on Sunday, Yeddyurappa said that lack of enthusiasm and directionless administration both at the levels of the state government and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has led to the abysmal situation.

Expressing concern over the bad image earned by Bangalore in the recent months due to the accumulation and spillage of solid waste all across the city, Yeddyurappa said, “The BBMP has became an instrument in the hands of a few people to harass the common man in the city,” he charged.

He added that during his tenure as the CM, he had released over `4,500 crore for the speedy completion of the Metro and focused on protection of lakes and park among other things.

Coming down on the ruling BJP government in the state, Yeddyurappa said that the law and order situation in the IT city seems to have completely collapsed as it stands next to national capital New Delhi in terms of insecurity to its citizens.