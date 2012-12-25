Residents of Mandur on Monday night alleged that waste from a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh is being dumped in the landfill near the village.

“We stopped a truck carrying hazardous chemical waste that has come to dump it in our village,” said Sridhar a resident of Mandur.

Sridhar alleged that the BBMP garbage contractors are helping the chemical factory located near Hyderabad to dump its waste in the landfill.

“We will not allow that to happen as dumping such a waste will have serious implications on the villagers’ health. We have brought it to the authorities’ notice,” he said.

BBMP In-charge Commissioner for solid waste management Dr K V Thrilok Chandra said that they have instructed officials to seize the garbage truck.

“We will send the samples to the KSPCB and if we find it is poisonous, we will take action against sender as well as contractor concerned at Mandur,” he said.