Triple-riding, that too allegedly on the wrong side of the road, proved fatal for the three students who rammed their bike into a stationary garbage truck in Hulimavu at 11.30 pm on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Atul Kumar Sharma, 21, a third-semester Mechanical Engineering student of City Engineering College on Kanakapura Road, Mohammad Aslam, 20, a second-semester BBM student of Nobel School of Business in JP Nagar and Vinay Kumar Thakur, 22, who was pursuing a correspondence course from Indian Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications in Ganganagar.

The trio, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, had come to the city for higher studies two years ago. They were staying together at a house in Hulimavu.

Police said Thakur was riding his Bajaj Pulsar bike with the other two on pillion when the accident occurred near KEB office.

Thakur, who was not wearing a helmet, failed to notice a BBMP garbage truck parked on the roadside. He rammed the bike into it and the three sustained grievous injuries.

“Atul and Aslam died on the spot while Thakur was battling for life. Some passers-by noticed the accident and informed the police. Thakur was rushed to NIMHANS, where he succumbed to his injuries in the morning,” the police added.

“The identity of the deceased is established based on the college identity cards they were carrying. We managed to informed their parents. It is not yet known whether they were under the influence of alcohol,” the police said.

“We don’t know the details of their families yet. It is learnt that Thakur’s father passed away a few years ago. He had two brothers and two sisters, and his elder brother’s wedding is scheduled next month,” the police said. The police have registered a case against the lorry driver for carelessly parking the vehicle.