BANGALORE: Apex Global held the first of its seminar series titled ‘The Route to Employability — Into a World of opportunities’ at Diamond District in the city recently. The keynote address was given by Dr G Balaji, Senior Director of Fidelity Business Services. The theme focused on the issue of employability and the opportunities available to the graduates who are employable.

The seminar attempted to transform a fresh graduate into the role of a professional with a complete awareness of the expectations and readiness to stand up to the rigours of business challenges.

Apex Global is conducting a series of seminars around the same theme as a first step, and has also planned a year-long activity that includes seminars, workshops, conclaves and conferences.

This Centre believes that it is important for academia, industry leaders and graduates to come together and understand the challenges as well as devise solutions together.

Farhaad Yenepoya, Founding Patron, ProTrack Education said, “the critical need for the new generation of knowledge workers is to be prepared to leverage the opportunities available to a professional. It is now essential to think beyond lectures and conventional education and offer programmes that enable graduates to be ready for the professional world.”

Randhir Mishra, Chief Architect, Global Academy for Professional and Entrepreneurial Excellence said, “while new opportunities are available to us, we have a vast manpower of educated youth in India. We are still at the threshold of leveraging them because our education system does not give young graduates adequate conviction to practice excellence.”

The one-day-seminar concluded with Randhir Mishra highlighting the gaps that existed in conventional formal education and how their academy proposed to bridge the same.