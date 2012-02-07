BANGALORE: There are often reports about police officials using government vehicles for personal reasons. Going a step ahead, Ashoknagar police personnel had allegedly taken an accused’s car for personal work. Sudheendra Rao, an accused in a cheating case, was arrested by Ashokanagar police recently.

He recalls his experience and the tough time he underwent at the police station.

Rao, along with his father-in-law Gururaj Bhat, spent a day at the police station to get his car back. The police returned his vehicle in the evening only after a few media persons entered the station. A few cops also tried to hush up the issue by requesting the media not to report the matter. Narrating the episode to Express, Rao said that he was employed with a reputed firm in the city. Based on a complaint by the firm, he was arrested on January 17. “I was produced before the court and was remanded to judicial custody. The police, instead of using their vehicle to shift me to Parappana Agrahara central prison, used my Ritz car (KA-05-MK-4142),” he alleged. “I has asked my friend, Shekhar, to collect the car from the police and when he went to the station on January 18, the police told him they would give the car only to me. I was released on bail on Saturday, and I went to the station to collect my car. I was shocked to know that my car was not there in the premises. When enquired, they told me only seized vehicles are kept in the premises,” he alleged.

“However, I got to know that one Krishnamurthy, a constable, was using my car all these days. The police asked me to come on Monday morning to collect the car. Hence, I had to inform the media about the issue and then the police returned my car,” he charged.