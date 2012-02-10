BANGALORE: NIIT, a global talent development corporation and IT trainer, announced IT Aptitude Test — the eighth National Information Technology Aptitude Test (NITAT) — to enable students and graduates to ascertain their aptitude in the information technology industry. The event will be conducted on February 19.

NITAT is an objective type test of reasoning, comprehension, data interpretation skills and behavioural traits. Every student undergoing the test will receive a score-card, along with her/his nationwide and zonal rankings to rate themselves. The assessment is expected to benefit graduating students in determining their aptitude for IT careers as well as help choose a particular IT domain.

Amitabh Lahiri, chief business officer of Career Building Solutions (IT), NIIT Limited said, “NITAT has been hugely successful in identifying the right talent for the IT industry. With the Indian IT sector estimated to cross $ 100 billion this year, the demand for skilled IT professionals with the right aptitude will increase correspondingly in the future.”

The organisation will award special recognition certificates to the top 30 per cent merit list candidates and encourage their pursuit of a career in IT. Top 1,000 candidates will also be awarded a congratulatory letter signed by chess player Viswanathan Anand.