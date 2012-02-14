BANGALORE: One of the first images that a spa conjures up in the mind, is that of subdued lights, subtle and the soothing fragrance of incense lingering in the air and of a masseuse releasing all the built-up stress and tension that one unconsciously puts their body through. That said, it is extremely important to ensure that the spa is equipped in terms of various techniques of massages and as well as experienced and trained masseuses.

The Spa at Park Plaza offers specialised massages by trained experts who have years of experience tucked away neatly in their belts. Melanie Struckmeyer, the spa manager says that there are a few things that the client must be educated about before the massage is carried out. She explains that it is crucial to know how the client feels on the day of the massage and if they have had any previous experiences of a massage. Based on the responses, the expert suggests a few options that could work well. While the spa has a variety of services to pick from, the Balinese massage is probably one of the most recommended, especially for first timers.

Struckmeyer explains that for every need there is a massage. “The deep tissue massage is ideal for guests with tensed and knotted muscles, whereas the Swedish massage works best after a workout, as it activates the body and stirs the muscles. On the other hand, the Balinese massage relaxes the mind and the body as it releases the tension. We also have another type of massage that activates the entire body through the sole of the feet. It is called Foot reflexology,” she says.

True to the mental imagery of the spa, the small yet comfortable chamber adorned with orchids and scented candles have an almost soothing effect the stressed nerves. The masseuse begins with a gentle scrub that is used to exfoliate the feet, while the distant and subtle harmony of music and the fragrance enchants and teases the senses into relaxing.

Depending on the preference, choose from an array of fragrant essential oils. Struckmeyer says that the fragrance is a very important during the treatment. “That is why we offer our guest a variety of essential oils to choose from.” The Balinese massage uses a combination of gentle stretches, acupressure and aromatherapy oils to stimulate the flow of blood, oxygen and “qi” (energy) around your body, and bring deep relaxation and wellness.The massage begins with the back and then graduates to the legs, arms and then the front, all along stroking the tensed muscle and coaxing them into a mode of deep relaxation. Depending on the tolerance level, the pressure may be increased or decreased. After completing the massage on one part of the body, that part is wrapped to engulf the heat generated after the massage. The entire process is an amalgamation of long strokes and the feather touches that work beautifully to ease and relax the body and the mind. Finally the masseuse works her way to the head for a massage. The massage can be done with or without oil.

Once the session is over, smothered in relaxation, it is hard not to drift into a slumber. And while you take a peaceful nap, she sets the temperature of the sauna. The sauna session lasts all of about 30 to 45 minutes. The spa treatment also allows you to take a shower if need be after the massage. The end result — the epitome of peace, tranquility and relaxation.

A word of advice, while making an appointment at the spa for a massage, ensure that you have ample amount of time. There is no point in going in for a hurried session, as it will do you no good. Struckmeyer says, “It is as important to relax after a massage as it is to pick the right kind of technique.”