BANGALORE: Bharamappa Kademani and Manjavva Kademani are still in the hope of getting justice for their son Basavaraj Kadimani who was allegedly sacrificed by their landlord Basavanagowda under the guidance of one Nijalinga Swamy alias Tatu Ajja on November 26, 2011 in Haveri District.

Addressing media persons in the city on Tuesday, Nagaragere Ramesh, from the Members of Peoples Democratic Forum (PDF) said, “The police are denying the human sacrifice angle though it is evident as the victim was found dead with vermilion and turmeric smeared all over his face. Likewise a five centimetre hole was made on his forehead, an eye was gouged out and few teeth were also missing.”

He further said, “Though members of Peoples Democratic Forum and Swabhimani Dalita Shakti visited the village and made all the efforts to bring in the motive of human sacrifice in the incident, the police are not convinced. They pointed out that human sacrifice was not mentioned in the postmortem as it is neither technical nor scientific.

However, the police have insisted that the murder was committed on the allegation based on the illicit relationship between Basavaraja and Ninganagowda’s wife, which the villagers claim to be baseless.

In order to get help, an application has been sent to the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) and an appeal to the Governor H R Bhardwaj has been submitted through the Tahasildar of Ranebennur.

The Swabhimani Dalita Shakti and the Members of Peoples Democratic Forum have planned to stage a protest in order to put an end to the exploitation of dalits.

They have demanded that in case of failure from the local police, the State Government should hand over the case to CBI.

They have also demanded `5 lakh compensation for the victim’s family.