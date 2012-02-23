BANGALORE: Karnataka Workers Union and daily wage workers have decided to go on a strike on February 28, in support of nationwide strike call.

Workers owing allegiance to all central trade unions having different affiliations will come together and strike, demanding a halt to the soaring prices of essential commodities, to lift ceiling on salary and bonus, and a monthly minimum pension of `3,000. The unorganised workers are also demanding abolition of contract labour system.

“These demands are related to the survival of the entire working class which is being put in jeopardy by policies pursued by the successive governments. To achieve these demands, this strike is necessitated and workers are participating enthusiastically to make it a resounding success,” said E K N Rajan, general secretary of KWU, while addressing a news conference.

Workers belonging to small and medium scale industries of major industrial areas of Peenya, Rajajinagar, Nelamangala, Bommasandra, Jigani, Electronic city, Attibele will be joining the strike. They will picket office of Regional Provident Fund Commissioner after taking out a mammoth procession to submit a memorandum. Workers of agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) will also join the strike.