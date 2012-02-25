BANGALORE: The state government introduced two committees to determine the process of merging secondary schools with preuniversity (PU). The two committees, one for private schools and one for government schools, were set up under the chairmanship of Prof R Govinda, Vice-Chancellor, National University of Urban Planning and Administration (NUEPA). “The two committees will explore all possible angles for the merger.

We will take a call as soon as the reports of the committees are submitted,” Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told Express. According to sources in the Education Department, the committees were asked to submit the reports within two months. “The committees were formed two weeks back to explore the benefits and disadvantages of the merger. Others states have already started the merger. This time, our government is keen to take it forward,” sources said.

The plan to merge PU with secondary schools will help the government avail additional grants from the Central under the National Secondary Education Policy (NSEP) and implement the Right to Education (RTE) Act effectively.

The merger will put classes 9-12 under secondary education, classes 6-8 under higher primary one and class 1-5 under lower primary education. However, there were doubts raised about the merger. “It may be problematic.

Teachers with postgraduate degrees will be forced to teach class nine students.

The government will have to address such issues,” said a source from Rashtriya Madhyamika Shikshana Abhiyan (RMSA) and one of the stakeholders in the merger. “The merger cannot happen immediately. The strength in schools will play a major role. There are more than 800 schools in the state with less than 100 children. If there are 30 students in class 10, then having the same number in class 11 will be pointless,” said a Deputy Director for Public Instruction.