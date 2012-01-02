BANGALORE: ‘Love our Nature, Love our city, Love our festival,’ was a thematic shopping festival organised by Garuda Fest 2011-12. The festival which began on November 18, 2011 concluded on January 1, 2012.

The closing ceremony was a star-studded event with Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonacha and playback singer Rajesh Krishnan, who hummed some of the songs to entertain the crowds. Winners of voice of Bangalore Supriya R, Akanksha badami, Raghupathi Jha and Deepak D L also sang some of the Kannada hits in the event.

This year’s theme ‘Love our Nature, Love our City, Love our Festival,’ drew attention of large number of people around the city. This was to create awareness among the citizen about the importance of the environment. The mall was decked with the models of Save Forest, Save Water, Save Birds, Save Animals and Save Earth to encourage the visitors to go green. Garuda also took an initiative to educate the patrons of the mall about global warming and deforestation. It made an attempt to create awareness about how city was 25 years ago and how it would be in future.