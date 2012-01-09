BANGALORE: One of the most iconic characters of the twentieth century, Elvis Presley not only redefined rhythm and blues but was also one of the originators of rockabilly (a portmanteau of rock and hillbilly). Henry Pleasants, an American music critic, rightly said, “Elvis Presley has been described variously as a baritone and a tenor. An extraordinary compass ... and a very wide range of vocal colour probably have something to do with this divergence of opinion.” Paying a tribute to the king of rock and roll on his 77th birth anniversary, City Express asks a few artists to describe how Elvis changed the face of music.