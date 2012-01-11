BANGALORE: The state government has decided to go slow on the recovery of farm loans in the drought-hit taluks across the state.

Talking to media persons, Cooperation Minister Lakshman Savadi said an instruction had been issued to all cooperative banks and societies in the 99 drought-hit taluks not to embark on forceful recovery of farm loans. “The farmers are already in distress. We don’t want to trouble them further,” he said.

The state government has disbursed about Rs 4,081 crore farm loan to 10 lakh farmers during 2011-12. The government has also reduced the VAT rate being imposed on the cotton merchants from 5 pc to 2 pc, he added.

Savadi also ruled out banning of supply of milk from outside Karnataka. “Practically it is impossible as Karnataka is supplying milk to other states,” he added.