BANGALORE: “Through his writings Prof Doddarange Gowda, Member of Legislative Council, has united the hearts of many. His literary works have crossed the boundary lines and reached common men,” said chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

He was speaking at a function being organised to launch nine books penned by veteran Kannada writer and Doddarange Gowda. Also three audio CD’s were released.

Speaking at the occasion, the CM said, “Doddarange Gowda has in-depth knowledge about literature. Even in the State Legislative Council, he presented his views strongly without favouring anyone.” He also requested Doddarange Gowda to teach his poetic skills to him.

Also speaking at the event, director of Kannada and Culture Manu Baligar opined that Doddarange Gowda has his own style of writing.”He has set an example by marrying someone outside his own caste,” he added.

On this occasion, Prof Doddarange Gowda was felicitated. Music director V Monohar, Karnataka Film Chambers President T S Nagabhrana, MLC Thippanna and MLC M V Rajashekar were also present.